Mackworth: Three teenagers released on bail after shooting
- Published
Three teenagers who were arrested after a man was shot and seriously injured have been released on bail.
The boys, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were detained as part of an investigation following the shooting in Derby.
Police were called to Ilford Road, Mackworth at 19:10 BST on Wednesday after reports a man had suffered gunshot wounds.
Detectives said the victim, 32, suffered serious injuries.
Officers said he remained in hospital in a stable condition.
'Isolated' shooting
Another man, aged 33, was attacked near the scene of the shooting and suffered a cut to the head.
Extra police patrols have been carried out in the surrounding area and Supt Ranjit Dol said they would continue over the next few days.
He said: "I understand how concerned and uneasy the local community will be feeling and I would like to offer reassurance that we believe it to be isolated in nature.
"A dedicated team of detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, and officers will be seen out and about on the streets of Mackworth making inquiries and running reassurance patrols."
Officers would like anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
