Driver arrested after passenger dies in Holbrook car crash
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a passenger died when a car crashed and overturned in Derbyshire.
Police received a report the grey Mini Cooper overturned after the driver hit a grass verge in Red Lane, Holbrook, at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
The passenger, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The 36-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with less serious injuries.
He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Derbyshire Police said formal identification of the deceased man had yet to take place.
The force said his family had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.
"Our thoughts go out to them at this sad time," a spokesperson added.
The force said two other male passengers in the car, aged 38 and 41, were not hurt.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage has been urged to contact the police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.