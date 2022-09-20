Mackworth: Attempted murder arrests after Derby shooting
By Amy Phipps & Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A man and a teenager are in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Derby.
A 32-year-old man is in a critical but stable condition after the attack in Ilford Drive, Mackworth on 14 September.
Derbyshire Police said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained on Friday night.
In total, 12 arrests have been made since the shooting.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach in the incident, which happened at about 19:10 BST.
Police said a second man, aged 33, suffered a cut to the head after it is believed he was assaulted nearby.
The other arrests include a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody on Friday night on suspicion of assisting an offender.
She has since been released on police bail.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of the same offence.
He was released on bail but has since been re-arrested and remains in custody.
Also on bail are a 45-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday.
These latest arrests follow those of three teenagers last week.
Two of them, both aged 15, have since been re-arrested.
One remains in custody whilst the other has been released on bail.
Derbyshire Police said patrols had been stepped up in the Mackworth area since the shooting.
They said officers were working closely with colleagues from the Armed Operations Unit of the National Crime Agency.
Anyone with information which could help with the investigation has been asked to contact the force.
