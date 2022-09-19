Queen's funeral: 'We'll never see anything like that again'
By Simon Hare and Gavin Bevis
Residents in Sutherland Road, Normanton, have described their street as the most patriotic in Derby, having organised several large street parties to celebrate major royal landmarks.
But there was a more sombre tone on Monday as people turned on their televisions to watch the Queen's funeral.
Resident Liz Perry, who said she had been named after the Queen, said she found the service "touching".
"It was like a blanket of peace over the house and along the street," the 59-year-old said.
"You watch on the television and you see there are thousands of people who have come from all over the world, and you sense that togetherness. It's quite overwhelming.
"One of the neighbours down the road said she was going to use today like it's Sunday, have a Sunday dinner and spend quiet family time together.
"She [the Queen] was very integrated with everybody and that was one of the things I loved about her.
"Thinking about the years we've grown up with the Queen and the Royal Family, it's been a privilege to be alive during those times."
Neighbour Mary Winfield, 85, said the funeral had been a "fitting" farewell for her late majesty.
"We'll never see anything like that again," she said.
"I think she meant a lot to a lot of people. All of us looked up to her really. I liked to hear her Christmas messages, I just loved her.
"It means a lot to all the nation and I think we've all got to be thinking of the [Royal] family.
"Her grandchildren will all miss her. I've got grandchildren and I know what they will have meant to the Queen."
