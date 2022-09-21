Derby couple go halfway round the world on tandem
By Simon Hare & Jennifer Harby
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
A British couple who are hoping to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem have passed the halfway point.
Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, from Derby, plan to cycle 18,000 miles (28,968km) in 180 days, which they said would beat the current record by 83 days.
They set off on their journey in June.
The couple said an accident and illness meant they were behind schedule but hope to make up the time.
'So hard'
"We are in the middle of Australia, between Adelaide and Melbourne," said Ms Massey-Pugh.
"We have gone past our halfway point.
"We have topped 9,000 miles [14,484km] so essentially we are on our way home.
"We can't believe how far we have come - and how far we have to go still."
The couple, from Mickleover, said they had been inspired to take on the challenge during lockdown.
Ms Massey-Pugh said they had fallen a few days behind schedule, due to sickness in India, visa issues in Georgia and a crash with a moped in Malaysia but hoped to make up time.
"We had a lot of mishaps along the way," she said.
"Unfortunately we had a moped drive into the side of us. It actually ripped the panniers off one side of the bike.
"It could easily have been a lot worse.
"If we have good weather, if we have tailwinds and we don't have any more issues, there is a reasonable chance we could make that time up."
Mr Massey added: "We are very tired, always tired, but we are certainly in a routine and a rhythm.
"What we have set ourselves is so hard to achieve."
