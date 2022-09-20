Former Derbyshire PC in court over sexual misconduct allegations
A former police officer accused of abusing his position to forge relationships with 12 women he met through his work has appeared in court.
Daniel Nash, who has resigned from Derbyshire Police, is charged with 13 counts of misconduct in a public office between January 2015 and December 2020.
Some of the women were victims of domestic violence or suspects in criminal investigations.
The 40-year-old did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The court heard the allegations ranged from Mr Nash trying to kiss or making approaches of a sexual nature to conducting relationships that went on for weeks or months.
On one date in October 2015, Mr Nash and serving PC Matthew Longmate, who is currently suspended from the force, are both accused of having had sexual contact with the same woman while on duty.
The court heard Mr Longmate, who appeared alongside Mr Nash charged with a single count of misconduct in a public office relating to "engaging in sexual acts" with a woman in 2015, will plead not guilty.
Mr Nash faces the same charge relating to the same woman as well as 12 further charges, relating to her and 11 other women he is said to have "initiated and pursued" sexual relationships with.
District Judge Michael Snow granted both Mr Nash and Mr Longmate bail on condition they do not contact each other or any of the complainants.
They will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 18 October .
