Ecclesbourne Academy rated inadequate over racist language
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A Derbyshire school has been rated as inadequate after inspectors said some pupils routinely used "homophobic, racist and misogynistic" language.
The behaviour at Ecclesbourne Academy in Duffield often went unchallenged and some pupils did not feel safe, the report said.
The school was last inspected in 2008 and rated outstanding.
But the report also said pupils and teachers were proud of the school which had good opportunities for learning.
Leaders 'failed'
Ofsted inspected the school for the first time in 14 years in May and published the report on Wednesday.
It stated: "Some pupils, and students in the sixth form, do not feel safe in school. They experience harassment.
"Some pupils routinely use homophobic, racist and misogynistic language. Some pupils purposefully intimidate others.
"This behaviour often goes unchallenged by teachers. Leaders have failed to solve this issue."
'Ambitious curriculum'
It added that while many pupils said they had someone to speak to about problems, some had stopped telling teachers.
"Some pupils have lost confidence that they will be taken seriously.
"They do not trust that the problem will be solved," it added. "Arrangements for safeguarding are not effective."
But inspectors had wide-ranging praise for its educational provision, describing an "ambitious curriculum" and stating "there are plentiful opportunities for pupils to enrich their education".
Challenging inspection
The report highlighted good work with sixth formers, special educational needs and disadvantaged pupils.
But it had concerns about subjects in key stages 3 and 4.
"Some teachers do not accurately pitch the learning so that it meets all pupils' learning needs," it said.
The report also felt "leaders and governors have an overly generous view of the school".
Head teacher James McNamara said the school was "deeply saddened" by some of the findings.
He welcomed positive feedback on teaching and pupil achievement but accepted a new inspection after a long gap would be "challenging".
Mr McNamara added: "Irrespective of our academic results, we have always prided ourselves on the fact that we are a happy, positive and inclusive community where every student feels able to be themselves without fear of prejudice or negativity.
"If any concerns have ever been raised, then we have always addressed them with pace and purpose.
"Yet, even if just one child feels unsupported, then we need to stop, listen and make changes."
