Mackworth shooting: Three teenagers charged after man critically hurt
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting of a 32-year-old man in Derby.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted murder, and another 18-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.
The 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach in the incident, which happened in Ilford Drive in Mackworth on 14 September.
He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Police said a second man, aged 33, suffered a cut to the head after it is believed he was assaulted nearby.
A total of 12 arrests have been made since the shooting.
The three people charged are:
- Raffique Harris, 18, of Cheviot Street, Derby, who is charged with attempted murder
- A 17-year-old boy from Derby, who is charged with attempted murder
- Tavonga Shoko, 18, of St Quentin Close, Derby, was charged with assisting an offender
All have appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court and are due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 19 October.
The two charged with murder were remanded into custody, and the other defendant was released on bail.
