Chesterfield: Police issue scam warning after elderly targeted
Elderly people are being urged to be vigilant after scammers posing as police defrauded a victim out of thousands of pounds.
Derbyshire Police issued a warning after receiving several reports of people being targeted.
One victim, from Chesterfield, had thousands of pounds stolen from their account in the phone scam, the force said.
Officers said areas where vulnerable people live were being targeted.
A police spokesperson said "fraudsters will tell people that they are a police officer and that the person must withdraw cash and hand it over to support an investigation".
The force said different names and reasons are given to victims during these calls and in recent cases "taxis have been sent to the victim's house by fraudsters to take them to the bank to withdraw cash".
