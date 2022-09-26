Boy, 16, in hospital after Derby city centre attack
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in Derby city centre.
Derbyshire Police said the attack took place outside Celtic House in Friary Street at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
The victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.
Officers believe the assault is linked to a large fight on the same street which happened at about 23:00 on Friday.
Witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage have been asked to come forward.
