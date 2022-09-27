Chesterfield Royal Hospital: Criticism over new parking charges
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
Patients and visitors have criticised an "extortionate" new parking policy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
The trust which runs the site reintroduced parking charges on Monday after they were scrapped during the pandemic.
But many on social media have said the prices are too high with a 24-hour stay costing £8.90.
Hospital bosses defended the plans and said other trusts had reintroduced charges earlier in the year.
A new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system now reads car number plates upon entry and visitors have to input their registration and pay via cash, card or app before they return to their car.
The registration is then picked up by ANPR at the exit and the barrier is released.
The trust said it would provide a free-of-charge car park for blue badge holders close to the main hospital entrance.
But many commenting on a social media post were not happy with the prices.
One woman said the charges were "scandalous" when "people are struggling".
Another said it was "absolutely shocking" while one man commenting on the post added it was "extortionate".
Others have said they bought a 14-visit pass before the pandemic and the trust have emailed them to say are "no longer valid" due to the "change in system".
Steve Heppinstall, director of finance at the trust, said: "It was a very difficult decision to reintroduce car parking charges at the trust.
"However, without charging, necessary maintenance work, security and CCTV and ANPR systems would have to be funded by the NHS, impacting on the money available for direct patient care.
"During the pandemic our trust, alongside NHS organisations nationally, received national funding to offer free car parking. However this stopped on 31 March 2022.
"A 30-minute grace period will remain in place across all car parks with the pick-up [and] collection points also remaining free of charge."
