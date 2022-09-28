Marathon run teacher inspired by mum who lost legs
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A teacher plans to run the London Marathon to support meningitis research, inspired by her mum who lost both legs to the illness.
Emily Johnson, 38, from Ashbourne in Derbyshire, will also be running the marathon in memory of a friend who died from meningitis.
She plans to take part in the event on 2 October in support of the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).
The charity said it was "incredibly grateful" to Ms Johnson.
'Utterly remarkable'
Ms Johnson said when she was nine years old, her mother Rita Randall was taken ill and rushed to hospital.
Ms Randall was put on life support, placed in a medically induced coma and within 48 hours of falling ill she had lost both her legs - and subsequently the sight in one eye.
Her legs had to be amputated because toxins began attacking the lining of her blood vessels, causing clots to form.
She was diagnosed with streptococcal meningitis and septicaemia, and doctors gave her just a 20% chance of survival.
However, after spending six months in hospital she made a recovery.
Ms Johnson said she had been inspired by her mum's bravery.
"My mum will always be my hero," she said.
"When Mum woke from her coma and learned she had lost both legs she said 'I'm still here and I've got everything to live for. I can't complain. I've never liked my feet anyway' - it was utterly remarkable.
"I hope that my marathon makes a difference too and saves someone from this journey that changed everything for us."
She added that in 2020, she had also lost a close friend - 19-year-old Jess Lowndes - to meningitis.
She said: "I can't bring Jess back or change what happened to mum.
"But what I can do is raise awareness to hopefully prevent this happening to other families.
"Quite simply, if I could change the outcome for just one person, I'd run 1,000 miles."
Ian Beningfield, head of fundraising for Meningitis Research Foundation, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Emily and all our marathon runners who have trained tirelessly for many months.
"Every penny raised will be used to help fund vital research and support families impacted by this devastating disease."
