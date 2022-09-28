Derby's Eagle Market traders dismayed at planned closure
By George Torr & Georgia Roberts
BBC News
- Published
Traders have expressed their dismay over the news that Derby's Eagle Market will close next year.
Derbion, which runs the market, said the facility was financially "unsustainable" and traders will have to be out by March 2023.
But the move leaves Derby without a market for 18 months until the £30m refurbishment of the Market Hall is finished in late 2024.
One trader said to go from "two markets to none" was a "sad day" for the city.
The majority of traders have been in the Eagle Market for a significant amount of time but eight have moved into the building while work is carried out in the Market Hall.
'Travelling sales people'
Linda Aston, who was the chair of traders in Derby Market Hall before it closed for refurbishment, said: "We want people to know that we're still going to be here until March and we still need your custom.
"We were told we'd have first refusal [in Market Hall] but whether or not that stands or if we want to do that is questionable.
"It seems that we've become travelling sales people instead of market traders.
"We've got to keep going and hope that people will keep coming in... we are here for the people of Derby."
Derby City Council, which assisted with the transfer of the eight traders, said it been notified by Derbion and was in discussions with those affected.
'A big shame'
Lindsay Morgan, from Deli by Morgan's, whose family has been trading at the Eagle Market for more than 20 years, said it was "a sad day for Derby".
"To go from two markets to none, it's a big shame.
"Surely, if they were going to close this market, it needed to coincide with the opening of Market Hall. To shut it before that's going to be ready seems very bad planning" she said.
Derbion said Eagle Market was 34% occupied and footfall had declined by 40% over the past four years.
"With the new Market Hall opening in Derby in 2024, we don't believe that there is space for two large markets in the city and it was important to be transparent with our traders about our direction of travel to give them as much notice as possible to plan for the future.
"The market building requires significant investment, further challenging its financial viability, and sadly it has become unsustainable.
"Our team is continuing to liaise closely with all of our market traders regarding their individual circumstances," a spokesman for the shopping centre said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.