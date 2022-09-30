Queen's death announced as new Derbyshire officers read oaths
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A Derbyshire police officer became one of the first in the country to swear allegiance to the King when the Queen's death was announced midway through her attestation ceremony.
PC Olivia Adcock was the only trainee not to have taken her oath on 8 September before the news came through.
She became the first Derbyshire officer to swear allegiance to King Charles III when the ceremony resumed.
PC Adcock is now working for the force in Derby North.
The new officer, who says she wanted to work for the police from an early age, embarked on her training in March.
Alongside 14 other officers, she was due to officially complete training when they initially heard the Queen was unwell.
"The news was a bit of a shock," she said.
"But the two-minute silence gave me chance to gather my thoughts - and the wording was clear on the revised script.
"It was a proud evening for us all, we have no better example to follow as we start our careers than that of HM the Queen, she was the perfect role model of a public servant."
Paying tribute to the whole group, Jane Clemson-Blythe from the Core Policing Team said: "It was a pleasure to teach them all.
"I am impressed by their commitment and willingness to learn, and the teamwork and support they provided to each other and myself and Jim Peach as their trainers.
"The attestation is always an emotional evening, a proud and happy event.
"But this one will be remembered by all, due to the sadness of the evening following the announcement part way through of the sad loss of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
