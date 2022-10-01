Brilliant beards aim to be a cut above at festival
There will be stubble trouble for anyone with a razor at an event being held in Derbyshire this weekend.
About 80 competitors from across the UK are assembling to compete at Beardon 22 in South Normanton.
The charity event will see hirsute hopefuls competing in categories such as freestyle, eight inches plus and best in show.
Organiser and a reigning world beard champion Mick Wallage called it a "fiesta of facial topiary".
Mr Wallage, 62, from Ripley, said he got into competitive bearding after an accident left him unable to work full time.
He said it was now a global phenomenon and there were no short cuts to success.
"I compete in the natural category but still spend half an hour a day pampering and preening.
"Beard hair is quite brittle, so we moisturise it, use oils.
"Those in the freestyle section will be up at 2am curling and training."
Mr Wallage has secured five British and two world titles since taking up bearding.
"It does take a lot of looking after - but its a lifestyle choice.
"I have to eat different because of my moustache.
"If I brushed it straight down it would nearly reach my chin."
Beardon 22 features live music and trade stands and bills itself as a family event, with a "creative" category for women and children.
Mr Wallage said while the emphasis was on fun, there was also a serious side as "99% of the money we raise goes to charity".
"This year we have chosen a small one, called Orchid, which funds research into and awareness of male cancers," he said.
As well as handing out trophies at the venue at The Postmill Centre, Mr Wallage said he was hopeful of securing the right to host the British Beard and Moustache Championships 2024.
