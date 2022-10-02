CCTV released in Derby PC attempted murder investigation
Detectives investigating the alleged attempted murder of a police officer have released CCTV images of five people they want to trace.
PC David Haighton suffered a serious leg injury when he was struck by a car in Derby city centre last month.
Derbyshire Police want to trace four men and a woman as they investigate how the officer was injured.
Mubarak Hussein, 21, of Stockton Close, Sheffield, has been charged with attempted murder.
Mr Hussein was also charged with drug, fraud and traffic offences and was remanded in custody.
PC Haighton was injured in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on 4 September.
A police spokesman said: "Although some of the images are poor in quality, we hope the individuals may either recognise themselves, or members of the public may be able to identify them."
