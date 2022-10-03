Woman arrested after Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial defaced
Police have arrested a woman after what appeared to be faeces and urine were thrown over a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore in an apparent climate protest.
It happened on Thistley Meadow, in Hatton, Derbyshire, on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police said it detained a woman on suspicion of criminal damage in central London.
It is not the first time the memorial has been vandalised - graffiti was sprayed on it in December 2021.
The Met did not disclose the age of the woman or reveal whether she had been remanded into custody.
Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden in a bid to raise money for the NHS.
By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised nearly £33m.
The Army veteran died in February 2021.
