Killamarsh: Man admits killing mother and three children
A man has admitted the manslaughter of a mother and three children but denied murder.
Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and murdered her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.
Their bodies were found at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 19 September last year.
At Derby Crown Court Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of 24 November.
Mr Bendall, formerly of Chandos Crescent, also entered a not guilty plea to the charge of rape.
It is alleged he unlawfully killed all four on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.
Bendall was remanded in custody until a further hearing on Friday 14 October.
