Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Derbyshire
- Published
Three lanes on the M1 have reopened after a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway.
National Highways said southbound closures were in place between junction 29 at Chesterfield and junction 28 at South Normanton.
The M1 southbound entry slip road at junction 29A at Duckmanton was also shut but has now reopened.
The agency said there were delays of more than 90 minutes but congestion should start to ease.
