Ex rugby player calls for fatal heartbeat screening
- Published
A man who "astonished" doctors by his recovery from a potentially fatal irregular heartbeat is calling on young people to get screened.
James Benstead was 21 when he passed out playing rugby in Derbyshire in 2019 but did not need resuscitating.
As part of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome Awareness Week he is highlighting awareness of symptoms such as repeated dizzy spells.
He said the condition's genetic nature meant families needed testing.
Mr Benstead, 24, from Elvaston, had been taking part in a game of rugby when he became ill.
"One moment I was going over to talk tactics and the next I was lying on the ground surrounded by feet," he said.
"The chances of me dying were very high - the doctors were astonished I didn't go into cardiac arrest or need CPR."
He was rushed to the Royal Derby Hospital where, after a month of tests, he was diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC).
This is where the heart wall becomes weaker, leading to an arrhythmic beat and is no longer pumping blood properly and often is first experienced in young adults.
Mr Benstead started on beta blocker medication to help control his heart rhythm and had an internal defibrillator implanted.
This device probably saved his life just two months later when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
While Mr Benstead has had to give up playing rugby, he knows he is lucky.
He said: "Rugby was almost my identity so I had to find another path, which took some time but friends and family have helped me through.
"My message is be aware of the condition and know the symptoms and if you are diagnosed, you are lucky to have been diagnosed and still be here.
"You may not be able to do some of the things you used to but there is still a good life to be led."
Mr Benstead has recently started a job as a trainee scientist in cardiology for the NHS at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.
Consultant cardiologist at Glenfield Hospital Dr Harshil Dhutia said: "James was very lucky, some others are not.
"My message to young people is watch out for the symptoms.
"If you are having blackouts, particularly during exercise, or palpitations or a family history of heart problems, get assessed in a clinic".
