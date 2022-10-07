British paraglider Frank Lally killed in crash in Turkey
A British man has died after his paraglider crashed in Turkey.
Frank Lally, from Derbyshire, was flying on Tuesday when his paraglider is reported to have struck a rockface near the resort of Oludeniz.
Friends of Mr Lally, who was in his 60s, told the BBC they were "very shocked" to hear of his death.
The British Hand Gliding and Paragliding Association (BHPA) confirmed it was investigating the crash.
Mr Lally was a committee member of the Peak Soaring Association (PSA), which flies above the Peak District.
'Greatly respected'
Fellow committee member Mark Bosher said in a Facebook post: "It is with great sorrow I inform you while flying in Turkey Frank Lally had a tragic accident and died.
"Pam, Frank's wife, has asked that we inform all his friends and the flying community, and she thanks everyone who has sent messages of condolence at this difficult time.
"I know I speak for everyone in wishing the family and his friends our heart felt sympathy and condolences.
"Frank was a leading light within the flying community, both in the PSA committee and as a coach for the two local clubs.
"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."
Mr Boshor told the BBC: "We were all very shocked. Frank was very experienced and greatly respected.
'Full investigation'
Ian Currer, a senior technical officer at the BHPA, said: "We have been informed of the accident and we will be carrying out an investigation.
"Turkey is a very popular destination for paragliders.
"It's a bit tricky because it is out of our jurisdiction."
"We are waiting for the coroner to establish contact with the local authorities over there then we will be carrying out a full investigation.
"It could take many weeks but we will be looking into how this happened."
Turkish media has reported that other paragliders saw Mr Lally crash and that he was taken to hospital where he later died.
