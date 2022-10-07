Derby: Man in hospital after 'gunshots' heard outside police station
A man has been taken to hospital following reports of shots being fired outside a police station in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were in attendance at Ascot Drive police station on the outskirts of the city.
Ascot Drive is currently closed and photos on social media show a large police presence.
Eyewitness Mark Baxter said he heard six gunshots and saw a police officer with a gun standing over a man on the ground.
Mr Baxter, who works at Marilly Motors on nearby Pontefract Street, said: "There was a series of gun shots. Two sharp blasts, two shots afterwards, a brief delay and then two more shots.
"We came out to the back of Farmfoods and police were already on site.
"One of our customers came down and said somebody had been shot in the entrance to the police station and he was on the ground.
"We [went out] saw there was someone on the ground with a guy stood over him with a gun, police cars and they shut the road off."
Eyewitness Mick Lahel said: "I heard the gunshots and walked around to the front of Farmfoods.
"I looked right next door to the fire station [which shares the site] and I saw somebody lying on the floor… and I saw an armed policeman with a gun.
"I thought it was an explosion at first, I was waiting to see smoke but then heard sirens."
Another eyewitness Paul Milner, who works on Ascot Drive, also said he heard six gunshots during his break.
And a further eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: "We heard three or four police car go shooting past with their sirens on
"We heard people shout 'stop, put it down' and then next thing you know there was gun shots left right and centre."
Jack Tymon, BBC Radio Derby's reporter at the scene, said the police cordon stretched from the top of Ascot Drive near the joint police and fire station to the junction with Wetherby Road.
He said there were six marked police vehicles and three unmarked white vans within the sealed-off area.
Derbyshire Constabulary has not yet released any further details on what has happened or the injured man's condition.
