Derbyshire PCSO charged with child sex offences appears in court
- Published
A police community support officer (PCSO) accused of a string of sexual offences, including filming children in swimming pool changing rooms, has appeared in court.
Matthew Shaw, of Derbyshire Police, was remanded in custody after a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.
The 37-year-old, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, faces 29 charges.
They include voyeurism, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act.
Mr Shaw is also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent images of children among other alleged offences.
He appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham and only spoke to confirm his identity.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on 18 November for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.