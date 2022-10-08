Arrests made following reported disorder before Derby County v Plymouth Argyle game
Police have arrested four men wanted in connection with reported disorder following a Derby County match in September.
The men, aged between their 20s and 50s, all from the Derby area, remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers, Derbyshire Police said.
The disorder is said to have happened in the Pride Park Harvester restaurant car park before the game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday 3 September.
PC Mike Turner, of the force's Football Policing Unit, said: "We will not allow or tolerate any disorder at football matches in Derbyshire.
"While most of our football fans go to matches to enjoy the game, sadly, there have been occasions where a few have been involved in incidents before, during and after fixtures and we will always look to take positive action."
