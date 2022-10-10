Sweet treats from 1940s shop sold for £8,000 at auction

Dave Walker sweet shopMARK LABAN/ HANSONS
Dave Walker has left his Derbyshire shop to move up to the Orkney Islands with his dog Ned
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News

The contents of a 1940s-style old English sweet shop, which has attracted visitors from around the world, have been sold at auction.

Dave Walker opened Edward & Vintage in Tissington, Derbyshire, in 2012, but the 50-year-old has sold up to move to Sanday in the Orkney Islands.

A Victorian counter, original Bakelite scales and a bar of 1920s Bournville chocolate were part of the collection.

They were among 100 items sold for a total of £8,000 at Hansons Auctioneers.

MARK LABAN/ HANSONS
An antique till was among 100 items that were sold at auction

Mr Walker, originally from Gedling in Nottinghamshire, said he started collecting items at flea markets from the age of 10.

His business has been visited by a host of celebrities - including actress Joanna Lumley and TV presenter Christine Bleakly - and covered by media in Japan.

The shop has also been filmed for TV shows including BBC's Escape to the Country and The Great Interior Design Challenge.

MARK LABAN/ HANSONS
Actress Joanna Lumley visited the sweet shop in Tissington

The owner thanked the customers that kept him going over the last decade, adding: "I've had the most amazing time.

"They're a brilliant bunch of loyal people."

The shop closed its doors last month and has reverted back to being part of the Tissington Estate.

MARK LABAN/ HANSONS
Mr Walker has been running the shop since 2012

