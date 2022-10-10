Derby man shot dead by police had assault charge dropped
- Published
A man who was shot dead by police had been charged with assault by beating.
Marius Ciolac was shot after he was spotted with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station in Derby on Friday morning.
Documents show he was due in court three days earlier, on 4 October, but the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The 35-year-old, of Osmaston Road, ran a building and electrical company until it was dissolved in February.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Ciolac suffered gunshot injuries after armed officers were deployed to the station following reports that a man had a knife and a window had been smashed.
Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived, and Mr Ciolac - who lived less than 500m away from the station - was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the force said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident following a referral from police.
Witnesses in nearby businesses said they heard a "number of shots". Nobody else was injured, police added.
According to Companies House, Mr Ciolac ran Home Builders and Essential Electric from his home in Derby.
The company was created in 2020 and was dissolved in February 2022.
