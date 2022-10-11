Derby: Children's home plan approved despite objections
- Published
Plans to create a new children's home in Derby have been approved despite a 100-signature petition objecting to it.
A five-bedroom house on Chaddesden Park Road will now be transformed into a residential children's home for up to four children.
Some residents said they feared the home would lead to more anti-social behaviour and traffic issues.
Derby City Council said the plans "would not lead to unacceptable impacts on highways safety".
The proposal was approved at a meeting of the authority's planning committee.
The children living in the home, who will have emotional and behavioural difficulties and/or learning difficulties, will be cared for by full-time staff, planning documents state.
A petition opposing the plans was signed by more than 100 people, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Disastrous impact'
Speaking at the planning meeting, one resident said: "The nature of this application presents a significant risk of noise disruption, loss of privacy within their own outdoor space and anti-social behaviour.
"These frightening prospects may have a disastrous impact on the health of local elderly residents."
Residents also said the plans would create more problems on the busy road and argued there had been "numerous accidents", which they felt would be a health and safety concern for the children at the home.
Derwent councillor Martin Rawson said the lack of additional parking available would have a "knock-on impact" on the safety of the road.
However, the Hertfordshire-based company 5ab Care says it will work closely with residents to ensure no major issues arise.
"We understand there are quite a few objections and a few people that have brought concerns forward however we are happy to work and support where possible to make this work," a representative said.
"We are here to make a difference to children's lives."
Ian Woodhead, development control manager at the city council, said: "I appreciate the application has caused some anxiety amongst the local residents and the population.
"But I am heartened to hear the applicant talk about their ambitions for their business and for the caring of the children."