Markham Colliery to be unveiled in tribute to miners
- Published
A £188,000 project to honour miners who lost their lives at a Derbyshire colliery is to be unveiled.
The Walking Together mining memorial, near Duckmanton, honours men who died at Markham Colliery in 1937, 1938 and 1973.
It features 106 life-size steel figures of miners who were killed in the three accidents at the site.
One councillor said it was important the "incredibly brave" men were not forgotten.
Walking trail
The figures are scattered along a route that stretches between Duckmanton and the former colliery to form a walking trail of figures that symbolises a miner's journey to the pit and back home again.
The project is being run by Derbyshire County Council and the Markham Vale Heritage Group.
Work on the memorial has been ongoing for 10 years, as the group appealed to trace the relatives of those who died.
Councillor Tony King, the council's cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, has previously said: "The memorial is a permanent tribute to the 106 men who tragically lost their lives in three accidents at the site."
"The site is now home to 70 businesses and many new jobs have been created but it's important that we don't forget the site's mining history and the incredibly brave men that worked there."
The launch will take place from 13:30 BST.
