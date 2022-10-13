Severn Trent ponders new reservoir in expansion plan
Severn Trent Water is considering building a new reservoir or expanding three existing ones in Derbyshire.
Ladybower, Howden and Derwent reservoirs could be made bigger or a new one may be built nearby.
The water company said the move would help guard against dry summers and a growing population by doubling water capacity.
But campaigners said they were concerned about the "environmental damage" the plans could cause.
A report published by Severn Trent detailed three options under consideration.
A new reservoir with an additional dam north of Howden or south of Ladybower is one proposal.
The other two options are raising reservoir walls of up to 20 metres at one or all three sites.
'Notable opposition'
In the report, Severn Trent admitted any future work would mean the loss of ancient woodland, congestion on the road network and the relocation of public rights of way.
The firm said a major development proposal like this in such a sensitive landscape was "likely to meet with notable opposition".
However, the company said increased water capacity would boost reliability and ensure "a resilient supply for customers"
Tomo Thompson, leader of countryside charity CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire, said the draft plans had "caused alarm" for people living close to the reservoirs.
"We're concerned on two fronts. One is the environmental damage to the Upper Derwent Valley - it's an area of great environmental wealth," he said.
"Hundreds and thousands of people go up there every year to enjoy walking and cycling and what would be the impact of that?"
Severn Trent hopes to get planning permission by 2027, start building by 2030 and finish in 2033.
The current dams in Upper Derwent Valley area were constructed between 1901 and 1945, submerging the villages of Ashopton and Derwent.
A Severn Trent spokesman said the firm was at the "very early stage" of the process and was "continuing to work" with all involved.
