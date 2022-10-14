David Twiname: 'Depraved' sex abuser starts three-decade jail term
A man has been jailed for three decades for sexual offences against children and a woman.
David Twiname, of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, was charged with 30 offences, including multiple rape charges, which Derbyshire Police said related to children under the age of 16.
The 75-year-old was found guilty of all counts at trial in February.
Twiname was sentenced to 30 years in prison with a one-year extension at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
Police said Twiname appeared in court in September 2021 after denying multiple counts of rape - five of which related to a child under the age of 16 - and five counts of indecent assault.
He had previously admitted several other offences including the indecent assault of another child under the age of 16, extreme animal pornography and sexual offences with a dog - the most recent of which happened in 2019, the force added.
Twiname's wife, Judith Button, 59, was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for 21 months, and given rehabilitation and community service orders.
Button, of the same address, had previously admitted two sexual offences relating to children dating back 30 years and two charges relating to sex with a dog, between 1987 and 2004.
'Master manipulator'
A second woman, Antoinette Holroyd, 78, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, had also admitted indecently assaulting a boy under 16 and received a 21-month sentence suspended for a period of 21 months, and a rehabilitation order.
Both Button and Holroyd have been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Det Sgt Dan Saunby, of Derbyshire Police, thanked the victims for their "bravery and stoicism" in coming forward.
"Twiname is not only a paedophile, he is also a master manipulator who encouraged others to partake in his depraved fantasies," he said.
"In denying several of the charges he prolonged the suffering of those he abused by forcing them to endure a trial. Thankfully the jury saw through his web of lies and found him guilty."
