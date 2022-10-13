Baggy Shanker to be Labour's Derby South candidate
Labour has chosen Baggy Shanker as its Derby South candidate for the next general election.
The Derby city councillor, who is leader of the authority's Labour group, was selected to contest the seat held by Dame Margaret Beckett.
She is to retire as an MP at the next election after nearly four decades in Westminster.
Mr Shanker beat four other Labour hopefuls to secure his place on the ballot paper.
'Sooner the better'
The next election must take place by January 2025 but Mr Shanker, who works at Rolls Royce and represents the Sinfin ward on the city council, told the BBC he was ready for a snap poll.
He said: "As much as Liz Truss might not want a general election anytime soon, for me it's a case of the sooner the better."
Labour will take Derby South's majority of 6,019 into the next election.
So far no other parties have confirmed candidates in the constituency.
