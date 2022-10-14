Anti-social behaviour hits £100m flagship Derby housing estate
Concerns have been raised about the security and safety of a £100m flagship housing estate in the centre of Derby.
Councillors said they had received complaints about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the new Castleward estate near Liversage Street.
City council public protection officers had been dealing with issues, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The project, led by the authority, is one of the biggest regeneration projects in Derby.
Hundreds of homes are still in the process of being build as part of the long-term scheme.
However there are fears that the problems could push current residents to move elsewhere.
The issues were raised at a city council executive scrutiny meeting this week.
"We may have an exodus"
Committee chairman Martin Repton said: "We have had local people complaining to local councillors about drug dealing and drug problems in the area and other anti-social behaviour. There are aspects over the current design and security measures need addressing.
"The fear of local people and local councillors is we may have an exodus of people who are living there at the moment. We need to be having conversations with the developers and others looking at what these problems are and how the developer and ourselves can deal with these problems.
"This is a brand new flagship estate which is important to the city. If we're having early teething problems then those teething problems need to be dealt with in an effective manner possible."
"Really upset"
A council officer told the meeting that face-to-face talks with residents were ongoing, and a questionnaire had been carried out.
Councillor for the Arboretum ward Gulfraz Nawaz said: "I'm really upset about this. The problems are anti-social behaviour, people drug dealing, needles have been put around.
"It is not the residents living there causing the problems. It's people coming from other areas."
A city council spokesperson said: "We are aware of these issues and have been working closely with colleagues in the police to address concerns.
"Officers from the Public Protection Team have also performed patrols in the area and listened to residents' concerns."
