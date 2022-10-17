Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard.
Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%.
The roads policing unit tweeted that the purple sports car "screams look at me" but did not comply with number plate rules.
The car was stopped in the Tibshelf area on Saturday.
The driver has been reported, meaning they are summonsed to court where charges will then be laid.
