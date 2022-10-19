Derby museum seeks funding for Hogarth exhibition
A museum is appealing for support to allow it to bring an exhibition of works by one of Britain's most famous artists to the city.
The Derby Museum and Art Gallery has secured a major grant to bring an exhibition of works by 18th Century painter William Hogarth in what it said was "a significant coup".
It said it hoped art lovers and businesses would fund the final instalment.
It hopes to run the show in the spring.
The exhibition will feature about 60 objects loaned from 13 collections, including loans from the National Portrait Gallery, The Foundling Museum and National Galleries of Scotland.
The museum said it had secured one major grant and had another application pending but needed to secure the final £24,000.
It said the planned exhibition, which would be free of charge, was "expected to be a significant coup for the city".
The museum recently acquired an internationally important self-portrait by Joseph Wright of Derby.
'A pivotal moment'
Lucy Bamford, senior curator of fine art at the museum, said: "The exhibition focuses on Hogarth's response to the long-running threat posed by the Jacobites; in particular the Jacobite Rising of 1745.
"In a campaign to topple the Hanoverian King George II, the Jacobite army, led by the 'young pretender' Charles Stuart, 'Bonnie Prince Charlie', marched south from Scotland to Derby, where the decision was taken to retreat rather than march on to London.
"It was a pivotal moment that decided the course of British history.
"As the prince and his army occupied Derby, guardsmen were assembling on the northern edge of London in preparation to defend the king and capital.
"Hogarth himself witnessed the scene and was inspired to paint 'The March of the Guards to Finchley', which will form the centrepiece of the exhibition."
The March of the Guards to Finchley is one of about 15 paintings and drawings planned for the exhibition.
