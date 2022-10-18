Langley Mill: Jewellery snatched from online marketplace seller
- Published
A man snatched a gold chain from a woman he had agreed to meet after she put the item up for sale on an online marketplace, police said.
The woman met the man in Bailey Brook Drive, Langley Mill, at about 18:40 BST on Wednesday, but instead of paying, he took the item and ran off.
The theft might be linked to two other similar incidents nearby, Derbyshire Police believe.
Jewellery has been stolen in a similar way twice in recent weeks, police said.
The man was described by police as white, with short brown hair and a beard, wearing a black tracksuit.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.