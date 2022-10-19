Ilkeston Charter Fair's 770th event set to begin
One of the oldest street fairs in Europe is marking its 770th event this year.
Ilkeston Charter Fair, which is also believed to be one of the largest events of its kind, opens later in the centre of the Derbyshire town.
The traditional opening ceremony takes place on Thursday, when the Mayor of Erewash will ring a bell and read the 1252 charter outside the town hall.
The fair, which includes rides and food stalls, runs until Saturday
The opening ceremony, which is at 11:15 BST, will be live-streamed on Erewash Borough Council's Facebook page.
The council said residents could pick up £10 of discount vouchers for the fair in the authority's community magazine.
