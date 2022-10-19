Inquiry into controversial Alfreton solar farm begins
Residents campaigning to stop a solar farm being built near their homes in Derbyshire broke down in tears over fears of its impact on the area.
Kronos Solar wants to build a 185-acre solar farm in fields between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe.
Amber Valley Borough Council initially rejected the plan but a six-day public inquiry has now started on whether it can go ahead.
A government planning inspector will then rule on the appeal.
'Last chance'
The 50 megawatt scheme would be capable of generating enough renewable electricity to power 11,500 properties - three times the number of households in Alfreton, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Jamie Selby on behalf of Save Alfreton Countryside campaign group, said it was the "last chance" to save the "last remaining space" of open countryside around the town.
Celina Colquhoun, barrister for Kronos, said fears put forward by hundreds of objectors "do not hold any weight in reality".
However, she said: "We do not in any way seek to dismiss or belittle the fears of local residents."
The plans have received mass objections from residents, community groups and a number of councils in the area.
John Campbell, barrister for the campaign group said the 764 formal objections was a "record" for Amber Valley Borough Council.
Laura Brown, who moved to Oakerthorpe, to the west of the site four years ago, broke into tears when giving her evidence to the inquiry.
She said: "We moved to the village to bring up our daughters in a place where you can open up the front door and walk into the countryside.
"It devastates me that this could be ruined. We thrive so much by being in nature and this won't be possible when walking through miles of fences."
Council planers rejected the proposal last December and said the scale and impact on the landscape were "too significant to outweigh its environmental benefits".
The inquiry runs over six days to 2 November and a decision will be made by planning inspector Paul Jackson by 25 November.
