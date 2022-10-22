Derby Museum of Making to host annual festival
A Derby museum, on the site of what is widely regarded as the world's first factory, is hosting a festival to celebrate making things.
Fifty makers, engineers, tinkerers, crafters and hobbyists are expected to showcase their creations at the Museum of Making on Saturday.
Among them is a designer who transforms old woolly jumpers into hot water bottle covers.
There will also be performances and workshops for visitors.
The annual event - called Assemble: Derby's Making Festival - is organised by Derby Museums to celebrate makers and making in all forms.
The organisers said there would be demonstrations on everything from weaving to jewellery-making.
Rolls-Royce engineers will be testing the strength of chocolate and Aardman Animations will be showing visitors how to make a model from a Shaun the Sheep film.
Some "makers" will also running workshops giving visitors a chance to try things like clay-modelling, woodworking, sewing or robotics.
Woodsmith Alistair Farson will be among those at the festival.
He said: "It's fantastic to be able to create in front of an audience, to allow people to see the transformation of a log into a sculpture."
The event is taking place between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in the Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill, part of the Derwent Valley Mills Unesco World Heritage Site.
