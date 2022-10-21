Derbyshire: Council sells off car park and industrial site for homes
Derbyshire County Council has sold one of its car parks to a private developer to allow new homes to be built.
Up to 30 homes - including affordable housing - will be located on the council's staff car park in Cavendish Road, Matlock.
The authority identified the site as a "development opportunity" and a way to bring in capital funds.
Deputy council leader Simon Spencer said the land was "surplus to requirements".
The site is currently a staff car park for council workers based at the authority's trading standards and property division, housed in buildings off Chesterfield Road and Wellington Street.
The council also authorised the sale of 2.2 acres of industrial land off Upper Mantle Close on the Bridge Street Industrial Estate in Clay Cross to the "highest offer" for £630,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
