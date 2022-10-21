Former Long Eaton stables could make way for business studios
A former vehicle workshop and stables could become more than a dozen "business studios", according to new plans.
Erewash Borough Council has submitted a scheme that would see the building on the old Long Eaton Town Hall site turned into venues for new businesses.
Documents from the authority say the plans would create 32 jobs if approved.
A decision will be made by the borough council's planning committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The town hall is Grade II* listed and was built by Joseph Pickford of Derby in 1778.
A report in support of the scheme said it "aims to demolish later additions to the building, and re-open bricked-up openings to celebrate the building's history, and to enable it to be used again".
