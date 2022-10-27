Cromford Mills: Light display to take place at World Heritage site
- Published
A World Heritage site is to host two nights of illuminated displays, combining special effects and live music.
The Shine A Light displays will launch at Cromford Mills, near Matlock, Derbyshire.
The event will use large-scale projections, animations and live music as part of the display.
The displays were piloted in 2021, when they attracted more than 3,200 visitors.
The event will run at the mills, which stand in the Unesco Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site, on Thursday and Friday.
The projections are also scheduled to take place at Elvaston Castle, in Derbyshire, in November, Barrow Hill Roundhouse in Chesterfield, in December, and the National Trust's Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield, in February.
The displays, which have been put together by video projection artists Illuminos, from Derbyshire, are designed to celebrate the county's history and cultural heritage.
They were commissioned by Derbyshire County Council following a successful pilot that took place at Chatsworth and Cromford Mills in 2021.
The ticketed Cromford Mills display will involve an illuminated woodland walk.
Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: "Following the success of last year's Shine A Light displays, this year's events promise to be even bigger and better, providing a magical after-dark experience for visitors and residents alike.
"Events like this are so important as we continue to support the recovery of local visitor economy businesses and we urge people to book their tickets as soon as possible for an evening to remember."
Leader of Derbyshire County Council Barry Lewis added: "We're proud of our role in bringing these unique experiences to Derbyshire, providing excellent entertainment for tourists and residents alike."
