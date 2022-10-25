Alfreton: Gucci watch and jewellery stolen in burglary
- Published
A Gucci watch, gold rings and a soundbar were amongst a number of items taken from an Alfreton home during a burglary.
Detectives are investigating the break-in, which took place in Lynam Road between 09:00 and 19:30 BST on 12 October.
Jewellery, electronics and clothing were taken.
Police are looking to speak to three people who they think could help with their investigation.
Detectives say gold rings and necklaces, diamond and sapphire cluster rings, one single stone diamond engagement ring and a jewellery box were missing from the home.
Cash, a soundbar, aftershave, small crystal dice, four watches and the clothing were also taken.
Officers described the first of the three people as white and in his 20s.
He is approximately 6ft 2in tall, of thin build with blond and slightly red wavy hair and blue eyes. He was wearing dark tracksuit trousers and a light tracksuit top with white and grey trainers, and he spoke with a local Amber Valley accent.
The second person, a white man in his late teens or early 20s, is about 5ft 10inch, of slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.
The men were with a boy aged about eight to 10 with dark brown hair.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.