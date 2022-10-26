Jacob Crouch: Mother and stepfather deny murder of 10-month-old baby

Derby Crown Court
Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch made their pleas during a hearing at Derby Crown Court

A mother and stepfather have denied murdering a 10-month-old boy.

Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead at the Royal Derby Hospital after being found in a house in Linton, Derbyshire, on 30 December 2020.

An inquest heard he died after suffering a traumatic bowel injury.

Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch pleaded not guilty to murder, causing or allowing a child to die, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious injury and child cruelty.

Ms Barton, 32, of Ray Street in Heanor, and 38-year-old Mr Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane in Moira, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

They will be held in custody ahead of a trial, which is set to take place on 6 June next year.

