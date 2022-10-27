Cost of living: Soaring stock costs spell end for DIY store
The owner of an independent hardware store in Derbyshire says the cost-of-living crisis has proved the final straw for his business.
Carl Marsden said he was "devastated" to be closing Marsden Brothers after opening in Spondon two years ago.
The business had been going well until a local bus service stopped and stock prices began going "through the roof".
Recent figures have put inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - at a 40-year high.
Mr Marsden, 42, said: "We worked in DIY for years and it was a dream to sell our own stuff and open our own store.
"We finally managed to do that - we did it through Covid and footfall was fine, business was OK."
As pandemic restrictions eased, Mr Marsden said a number of things changed that stopped customers coming through the door.
This included the end of a local bus service, which the operator said was running at a loss.
Mr Marsden said: "Since Trentbarton stopped the Spondon Flyer our footfall basically dropped from 60 to 80 customers a day to 15."
He said the cost-of-living crisis then "finished us off".
"As we were buying new stock, the price of stock was going through the roof," he said.
"We were trying to keep prices within the common sense range but for example, paintbrushes went up by 100%."
At the same time, rising energy costs made it far more expensive to keep the store open.
Mr Marston said his shop was not the only one in the village to suffer, with a butchers and boutique also recently closing.
He said: "Two years ago it was a bustling little village. Now you could go out in the street and count the amount of people out there shopping on one hand, it's not nice."
This story is based on Carl Marsden's interview with Andy Twigge on BBC Radio Derby. The full interview is available on BBC Sounds.
