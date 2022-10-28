Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86
A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder.
Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements.
Culea also tied up, gagged and beat her 88-year-old husband Ken Walker, who survived but has since died from cancer.
The 34-year-old was convicted following a trial at Derby Crown Court.
Sentencing Culea at the same court, Mr Justice Andrew Henshaw gave him a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years.
He also gave him a concurrent sentence of 14 years in prison for causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.
