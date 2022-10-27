Drug dealer absconds from Sudbury open prison
Police are searching for a convicted drug dealer who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.
Adnan Raja Khan was found to be missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury on Thursday.
The 36-year-old is currently serving a 10-year prison term for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Khan, who police say has links to Leicester, is 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Anyone who has seen him or know where he is is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
