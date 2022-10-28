Chance to name council's new £160,000 gully tanker
- Published
A Derbyshire council is giving locals a chance to name their new street-cleaning lorry.
South Derbyshire District Council has recently taken delivery of the new gully tanker.
The £160,000 vehicle is fitted with a sludge breaker and vacuum pump for simultaneous debris collection.
The council said the chosen name would be printed on the tanker, with the winner invited for a photoshoot alongside it.
The lorry means it will no longer be necessary to hire vehicles, which in the long term would make the job "significantly more economical", the council added.
It has high pressure jetting pumps and equipment to keep gullies and pipework clean of debris - which helps prevent flooding.
A decision on the name will be announced by 30 November.
People can email their suggestions to communications@southderbyshire.gov.uk, providing their first name, age, location, and the suggested name.
