Sandiacre: Car still embedded in library 24 hours after crash
- Published
A car that drove through a library wall is still embedded within books 24 hours after the crash in Derbyshire.
The building, at the junction of Albert Road and Doncaster Avenue in Sandiacre, was badly damaged on Sunday morning.
The vehicle remains inside while structural engineers assess the extent of damage to the building.
Police said a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
There were no reports of injuries, the force added.
Library service delivery manager Sue Jackson said she was "shocked" to see the car "actually inside the library".
"I wasn't expecting it to be as bad as it was," she said.
"I'm completely shocked by the images and by the fact the car is still there."
Derbyshire County Council, which runs the service, said the car was "likely to remain there while structural engineers decide whether it is safe to bring it out or not".
"There is significant structural damage to that part of the building," a spokesperson said.
Ms Jackson said structural engineers returned on Monday and were "reluctant to move the car".
"They are doing surveys to see how much damage to the building there is," she said. "I'm awaiting a report."
She added the library was "very important" to the community as it was a space and hub for groups.
Ms Jackson said while the building remained closed all items on loan would automatically renew to avoid people incurring charges.
