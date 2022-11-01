Demolition to take place around car that crashed into library
- Published
Demolition of part of a library that was damaged when a car smashed into it will take place around the vehicle, a council has confirmed.
The car drove through the wall at Sandiacre Library, badly damaging the structure on Sunday morning.
The vehicle remains inside while structural engineers continue their work on the site.
Derbyshire County Council, which runs the library, said moving the car for the demolition would not be safe.
There were no reports of injuries following the crash.
The authority said props were being put in place to make the building, which remains closed, stable.
"We will also be replacing the temporary safety barriers with full-boarded hoardings and there will also be security on site overnight," a council spokesperson said.
"The car is still in the building and will remain there while a controlled demolition of the damaged section of the building is carried out as moving the car wouldn't be safe.
"The library remains closed and information for library users regarding borrowed items is on our website, and people can hold on to books for now."
A 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.