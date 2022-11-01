Derby: Two arrested over 'domestic matter' as police search house
Two people have been arrested over a "domestic matter" as police continue searching a house in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers began searching the property in Balfour Road - in the Pear Tree area of the city - on Tuesday "in relation to an ongoing investigation".
Officers arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning.
There is no wider risk to the public, a spokesperson for the force told the BBC.
