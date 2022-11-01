Derby: Two arrested over 'domestic matter' as police search house

Image of Balfour Road with police presence
Forensic officers have been coming in and out of the house throughout the day

Two people have been arrested over a "domestic matter" as police continue searching a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers began searching the property in Balfour Road - in the Pear Tree area of the city - on Tuesday "in relation to an ongoing investigation".

Officers arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

There is no wider risk to the public, a spokesperson for the force told the BBC.

